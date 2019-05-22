Primecoin Achieves Market Cap of $5.98 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Primecoin has a market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $49,568.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Bittylicious. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 27,683,027 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand, CoinEgg and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

