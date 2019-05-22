Progressive Investment Management Corp Buys 361 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.9% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 97.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,027,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,643,016,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273,995 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 86,154.5% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,789,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,492,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,263,651,000 after acquiring an additional 246,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,512,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,739,550,000 after acquiring an additional 202,765 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,399.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,361.50.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.90, for a total transaction of $42,746.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,445.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 817 shares of company stock worth $974,730 over the last three months. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,149.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.51 by $1.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $36.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

