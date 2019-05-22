Pure Storage (PSTG) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $25.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.81 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen raised shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.71. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 13.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. Analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $740,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $106,596.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 564,260 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,219,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,371,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,591 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,650,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,026 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,854,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,071,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,341 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

