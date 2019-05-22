Pure Storage (PSTG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.83 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 13.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. Pure Storage updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2020 guidance to EPS.
PSTG traded down $4.86 on Wednesday, hitting $15.74. 591,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $29.14.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Raymond James cut shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.81 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.09.
In other news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $111,129.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,260 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,961 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 38.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,666,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,188,000 after purchasing an additional 738,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after acquiring an additional 72,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 64,738 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 57,382 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,371,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,591 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pure Storage Company Profile
Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.
