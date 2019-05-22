Pure Storage (PSTG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.83 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 13.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. Pure Storage updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2020 guidance to EPS.

PSTG traded down $4.86 on Wednesday, hitting $15.74. 591,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Raymond James cut shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.81 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.09.

In other news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $111,129.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,260 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,961 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 38.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,666,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,188,000 after purchasing an additional 738,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after acquiring an additional 72,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 64,738 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 57,382 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,371,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,591 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pure Storage (PSTG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/pure-storage-pstg-releases-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-08-eps.html.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.