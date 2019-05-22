Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Compugen Ltd. Issued By Oppenheimer (CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Compugen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of CGEN opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.43. Compugen has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.31.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Compugen by 72.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the first quarter worth about $140,000. 25.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

