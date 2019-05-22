Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNA) Issued By Wedbush

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $22.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of ALNA stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.69. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $16.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 345,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Recommended Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.