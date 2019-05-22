Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Nordson Co. Lifted by Analyst (NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Nordson in a research report issued on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.01. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2019 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $133.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Nordson has a 1 year low of $110.16 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

In other Nordson news, insider Shelly Peet sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.16, for a total transaction of $1,544,656.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,055.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.98, for a total value of $551,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,560 shares of company stock worth $9,831,639. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 7.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Nordson by 14.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 22,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Nordson by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,024,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,959,000 after purchasing an additional 113,574 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Nordson by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

