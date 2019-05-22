Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) Increased by KeyCorp

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) – KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp analyst R. Owens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. KeyCorp has a “In-Line” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAIL. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sailpoint Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

NYSE SAIL opened at $19.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 119.44 and a beta of 1.56. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.14%.

In other news, CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $404,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $953,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,598 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,960,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,780,000 after buying an additional 935,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after buying an additional 77,246 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 102,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 105,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 35,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

