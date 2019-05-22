Qutoutiao (QTT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qutoutiao Inc. is a mobile content aggregator primarily in China. The Company believes that it represents a new generation of technology-driven content platforms and its technology brings relevant information and entertainment to users, stimulates users’ desire to read and ultimately improves the knowledge exchange in society. Qutoutiao Inc. is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QTT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Qutoutiao from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Qutoutiao from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of QTT opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. Qutoutiao has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $191.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qutoutiao will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 164,514.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 82,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qutoutiao (QTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.