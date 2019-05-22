RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. RADA Electronic Ind. had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.59%.

NASDAQ RADA opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. RADA Electronic Ind. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $145.94 million, a PE ratio of 388.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Get RADA Electronic Ind. alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Ind. by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 76,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/rada-electronic-ind-rada-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-hits-estimates.html.

About RADA Electronic Ind.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Ind. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Ind. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.