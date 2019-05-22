Radian Group Inc (RDN) Shares Bought by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,533,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,582,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,003,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 817,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 88.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,347,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 633,686 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $9,080,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.50) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Radian Group to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $22.83. 35,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,448. Radian Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 49.25%. The firm had revenue of $363.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

