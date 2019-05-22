Raymond James & Associates Has $18.90 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,304 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 820.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI stock opened at $99.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.62 and a 12-month high of $118.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

In other news, CAO Eileen Wynne sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $288,046.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $514,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total transaction of $74,541.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,964.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,120 shares of company stock worth $12,114,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

