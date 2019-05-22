RBB Bancorp (RBB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RBB. Sandler O’Neill cut RBB Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut RBB Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $33.62.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.36 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 123,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

