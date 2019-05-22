Reading International (RDI) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reading International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Macquarie began coverage on Reading International in a report on Friday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Reading International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Reading International has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $318.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). Reading International had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Reading International will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reading International news, insider Devasis Ghose sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $1,090,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $121,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margaret Cotter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $28,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,960 in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reading International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Reading International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Reading International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reading International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Reading International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 293,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

