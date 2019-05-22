Red Hat Inc (RHT) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its holdings in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Red Hat by 11,583.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,095,436 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Red Hat during the fourth quarter worth $297,683,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Hat during the fourth quarter worth $112,183,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Red Hat during the first quarter worth $99,599,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Hat during the fourth quarter worth $77,523,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

RHT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.52. Red Hat Inc has a one year low of $115.31 and a one year high of $186.18.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The open-source software company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.64 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 35.35% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Red Hat Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

