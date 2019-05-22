Refereum (RFR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.11 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Refereum has a market capitalization of $8.24 million and $1.11 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, DDEX and IDEX. Over the last week, Refereum has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00411317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.95 or 0.01345013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000357 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00148270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00016341 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004519 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,746,829,189 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cobinhood, Gate.io, DDEX, IDEX, Bibox, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.