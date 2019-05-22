Regal Beloit (RBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Year to date, Regal Beloit's shares have outperformed the industry. We believe that solid product portfolio, productivity enhancement initiatives and policy of rewarding shareholders handsomely will work for the company in the quarters ahead. Also, the Nicotra Gebhardt buyout has been strengthening Regal Beloit's Commercial & Industrial Systems segment. For 2019, it anticipates adjusted earnings per share of $6.15-$6.55, reflecting growth from $6.00 in 2018. However, for 2019, the company revised organic sales growth projection between low to mid-single digit and a low-single digit. In addition, the company suffers from customer concentration risks, divestment issues and cyclical nature of business. Also, a highly leveraged balance sheet, with debts at $1.2 billion at the end of the first quarter, can inflate financial obligations and hurt profitability. Unfavorable movements in foreign currencies remain a concern.”

RBC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. Regal Beloit has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $87.31.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $853.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.61 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $808,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 25,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

