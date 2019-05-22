Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Control4 (CTRL)

Control4 (NASDAQ: CTRL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/14/2019 – Control4 was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2019 – Control4 was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2019 – Control4 was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

5/9/2019 – Control4 was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/9/2019 – Control4 was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/3/2019 – Control4 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Control4 Corporation is engaged in providing automation and control solutions for the connected home. The Company offers home operating system that interacts with various music, video, lighting, temperature, security, and communications. It also provides 4Sight subscription services, which allow consumers to control and monitor their homes remotely from their smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Control4 Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

NASDAQ CTRL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 454,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,516. Control4 Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Control4 had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Control4 Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phil Molyneux sold 23,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $554,898.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,317.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Born sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $84,394.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at $422,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Control4 by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Control4 by 3,466.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Control4 by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Control4 by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 41,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Control4 by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

