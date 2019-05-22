Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Stake Lowered by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPAI stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.57. Retail Properties of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $122.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.77 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1656 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 64.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

