Revelo Resources Corp (CVE:RVL) shares dropped 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 140,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 669,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $4.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,981.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/revelo-resources-rvl-shares-down-20.html.

About Revelo Resources (CVE:RVL)

Revelo Resources Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It has a portfolio of 26 projects covering approximately 204,000 hectares located along proven mineral belts in northern Chile. The company was formerly known as Iron Creek Capital Corp.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Revelo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.