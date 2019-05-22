Revolution Lighting Technologies (RVLT) Trading Down 13%

Shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) were down 13% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 508,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 236,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Revolution Lighting Technologies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of Revolution Lighting Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Lighting Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVLT)

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

