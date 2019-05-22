Rhumbline Advisers Buys 99 Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

JBT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price objective on John Bean Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Wellington Shields raised John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

NYSE JBT opened at $112.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $66.28 and a 1-year high of $123.90.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.44 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.36%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $138,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,547.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rhumbline Advisers Buys 99 Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/rhumbline-advisers-buys-99-shares-of-john-bean-technologies-corp-jbt.html.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.