Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,905,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,996 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.8% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AT&T were worth $368,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 163,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,905 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 24,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 81,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $56.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.32.

Shares of T opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $195.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $44.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

