Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Apergy Corp (APY)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Apergy were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Apergy by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 574,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after acquiring an additional 172,321 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Apergy by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 103,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 73,277 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Apergy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 927,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,128,000 after buying an additional 92,673 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Apergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,769,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Apergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apergy news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $37,300.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,128 shares of company stock worth $47,064 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

APY opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.70. Apergy Corp has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Apergy had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.37 million. Apergy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apergy Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on APY shares. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Apergy in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apergy to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Apergy in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Apergy in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Apergy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

