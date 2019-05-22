Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $131,000 Position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (BPR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,978,000. Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,793,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,478,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Property Reit stock opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.

Brookfield Property Reit Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

