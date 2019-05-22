Robert W. Baird Lowers Kohl’s (KSS) Price Target to $70.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KSS. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kohl’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.87.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.54. 2,894,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

