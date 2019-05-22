Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RCKT. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $880.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 3.06. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $25.96.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.20. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 550,005 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $9,625,087.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gaurav Shah sold 74,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,286,033.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

