Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 3,049 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Ingersoll-Rand makes up approximately 0.8% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $70,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.96. 186,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $125.26.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.79%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, CFO Susan K. Carter sold 70,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $7,400,809.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Regnery sold 7,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $972,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,353.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,726 shares of company stock valued at $22,538,262. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

