Ruhnn Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:RUHN) shares shot up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.00. 684,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 794,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/ruhnn-ruhn-shares-up-11-1.html.

Ruhnn Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ruhnn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruhnn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.