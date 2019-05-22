Russell A. Flugel Sells 2,970 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Stock

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $206.35. 16,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,966. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.44 and a 52 week high of $210.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 62.28%.
APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.50.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 376.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.
About Air Products & Chemicals
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.
