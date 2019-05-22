Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.13 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) will post $8.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.24 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $8.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $33.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.02 billion to $34.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $37.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.42 billion to $40.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.16.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $374,155.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,800,263.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 41.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $75.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 123.46%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.