Schneider Electric (SU) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a target price on shares of Schneider Electric in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €75.12 ($87.35).

Shares of Schneider Electric stock opened at €72.90 ($84.77) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($88.77).

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

