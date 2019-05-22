Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK opened at $185.45 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 25.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Stryker to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stryker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Stryker to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Stryker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

In other news, VP Yin C. Becker sold 15,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $3,017,977.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,577 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,743.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $901,844.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,376,317 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

