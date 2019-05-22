Serve (SERV) Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Serve (CURRENCY:SERV) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Serve has a market cap of $557,501.00 and approximately $225.00 worth of Serve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serve token can currently be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Serve has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00410048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.22 or 0.01389353 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000357 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00147816 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00016216 BTC.

Serve Token Profile

Serve’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,179,691 tokens. The official message board for Serve is medium.com/@servetoken. Serve’s official website is serve.io. Serve’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serve

Serve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

