Shift (SHIFT) Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Shift coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00005229 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. In the last week, Shift has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Shift has a total market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $10,855.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,129,960 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDAX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

