Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (GGN) Increases By 30.5%

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 358,014 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the April 15th total of 274,293 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 552,086 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $5.21.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 13,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $57,285.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (GGN) Increases By 30.5%” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/short-interest-in-gamco-global-gold-ntrl-rsrcs-incm-trst-ggn-increases-by-30-5.html.

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.