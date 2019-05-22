Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Gold Limited is a gold mining company. It operates two gold mines: the Kloof Driefontein Complex (KDC) and the Beatrix gold mines. Sibanye Gold Limited is based in Houghton, South Africa. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sibanye Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of SBGL stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sibanye Gold has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGL. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sibanye Gold by 9,449.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,337,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302,508 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,982,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after buying an additional 2,629,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 115.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after buying an additional 2,519,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 177.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,933,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,243,000 after buying an additional 2,516,051 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 726.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,439,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after buying an additional 2,144,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

