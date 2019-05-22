Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Purchases New Stake in bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in bluebird bio by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its position in bluebird bio by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $124.10 on Wednesday. bluebird bio Inc has a 1 year low of $87.49 and a 1 year high of $199.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($0.20). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,184.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Davidson sold 6,360 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,981.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,438.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 6,248 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.24, for a total transaction of $938,699.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,530 shares of company stock worth $4,710,113. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.29.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

