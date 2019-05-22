Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 500 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,546,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,349,000 after acquiring an additional 23,821 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $1,079,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,100,000 after acquiring an additional 46,713 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $151,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,647.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Glenn E. Tynan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW opened at $116.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12 month low of $95.23 and a 12 month high of $141.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $578.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.76 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

