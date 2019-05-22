Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Shares Bought by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 86.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,455. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $68.25.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.11 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 4,130 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $210,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

