Spark Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB)

Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 464.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 407.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter.

HIBB opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Consumer Edge downgraded Hibbett Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.54 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

