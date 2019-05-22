Spark Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Spark Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 42.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,905,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,346,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,678,000 after acquiring an additional 798,615 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,657,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,504,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.31. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $174.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Farfetch from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Farfetch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Spark Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/spark-investment-management-llc-reduces-stake-in-farfetch-ltd-ftch.html.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.