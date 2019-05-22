SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Holdings Raised by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 101.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,765 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 2.2% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $22,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $286.51 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $294.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.2331 per share. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

