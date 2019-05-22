Stanley Furniture Co. (STLY) Major Shareholder Buys $24,447.50 in Stock

Stanley Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:STLY) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 44,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $24,447.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Solas Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 96,030 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,895.90.

Shares of STLY opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Stanley Furniture Co. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.73.

Stanley Furniture Company Profile

Stanley Furniture Company, Inc is a design, marketing and sourcing resource in the wood residential furniture market. The Company’s segment is sale of residential wood furniture products. The Company markets its brands through a network of brick-and-mortar furniture retailers, online retailers and interior designers around the world.

