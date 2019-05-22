Starbase (STAR) Market Capitalization Reaches $368,968.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One Starbase token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $368,968.00 and $177.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $687.26 or 0.08776807 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00035789 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011721 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.