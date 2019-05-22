State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AYI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,503,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $236,413,000 after purchasing an additional 194,259 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,216,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $137.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $173.01.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $854.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.82 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.33%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

