State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $1.49 Million Stake in Coty Inc (COTY)

State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Coty by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 150,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $1,747,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Volatier acquired 451,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $5,194,037.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 434,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,340.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 156,499,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,271,995 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COTY traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 202,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,617,021. Coty Inc has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Coty had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Coty’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on COTY shares. Bank of America began coverage on Coty in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coty to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

