StealthGas (GASS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $34.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. On average, analysts expect StealthGas to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GASS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.22. 6,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.80 million, a P/E ratio of 320.00 and a beta of 1.53. StealthGas has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunities Fund L. Glendon acquired 422,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $1,392,814.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glendon Capital Management Lp acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $55,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 550,746 shares of company stock worth $1,809,452.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StealthGas stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of StealthGas worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GASS shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of StealthGas in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

