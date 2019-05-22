Stephens Inc. AR Has $545,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $179,057,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,062.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,859,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,229 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,251,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,757,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,505,000 after acquiring an additional 829,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 792,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,239,000 after acquiring an additional 587,829 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,568. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.22 and a 52 week high of $61.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.26%.

In other news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $3,098,242.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 443,232 shares in the company, valued at $26,203,875.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $37,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,679 shares of company stock worth $10,657,989. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

