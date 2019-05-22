Stephens Inc. AR Sells 148 Shares of Envestnet Inc (ENV)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 671,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 355,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 261,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Envestnet from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Envestnet from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $69.14. 230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,089. Envestnet Inc has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 10,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $673,638.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 192,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,727,945.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $71,056.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,975.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,335 shares of company stock worth $4,559,261. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

